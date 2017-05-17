The Scotland County junior high track teams closed out the 2017 season at the Lewis & Clark Conference on May 9th at Central Methodist University in Fayette.

The Tigers finished third in their inaugural season in the new league while the Lady Tigers were sixth out of nine schools.

Paris won the boys title with 124 points followed by Knox County with 94. SCR-I amassed 86 points to edge Clark County with 81.25 points. Westran was fifth followed by Harrisburg, Marceline, Schuyler County and Salisbury.

Marceline won the girls crown with 159 points. Salisbury (109) was second, followed by Paris (77.33), Harrisburg (75) and Clark County (45). SCR-I earned 42.33 points to edge Schuyler County (41.33), Westran (15) and Knox County (12).

Kaden Anders led the Tigers with a first place finish in the long jump with a distance of 19′ 6.5″. Alex Long was third with a distance of 18′ 7″.

Anders also took top honors in the 400 meter dash and was third in the high jump and third in the 200 meter dash.

Alex Long finished fifth in the 200 meter dash. He took fourth in the 100 meter dash with brother Hayden Long in fifth. Alex was third in the 100 meter hurdles while Hayden took seventh.

Hayden Long earned third in the 1,600 meter run while Brady Curry was seventh.

Austin Holtke finished third in the shot put.

The 4×400 relay team of Kale Creek, Carson Harrison, Kade Richmond and Holtke finished fifth. They also teamed up for a seventh place finish in the 4×200 relay.

The 4×100 team of Jared Cerroni, Hunter Cook, Kabe Hamlin and Magnum Talbert finished eighth.

Hailey Kraus led the Lady Tigers with a third place finish in the high jump. She took seventh in the 400 meter dash.

Hannah Feeney finished third in the 800 meter run and was seventh in the triple jump.

Aayla Humphrey finished sixth in the 200 meter dash and was eighth in the 100 meter dash.

Shantel Small finished seventh in the 1,600 meter run and eighth in the 200 meter dash.

Haylee McMinn was sixth in the shot put and Emily Dial took eighth in the long jump.

The 4×400 relay team of Morgan Blessing, Jenna Blessing, Emily Terrill and Kraus finished fourth.

The 4×100 relay team of Bobbi Darcy, Kiley Bradley-Robinson, Jenna Blessing and Morgan Blessing, also took fourth place. The same team took fifth in the 4×200 relay.