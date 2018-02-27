What started as a small group of local women who first gathered together in March 2008 to provide a place to gather and hear the Word and share their hearts with other women, has in just over a decade now outgrown its humble beginnings.

For a decade, what became known as the Heart to Heart annual gathering, was held in Memphis. Each year the event grew, as women from across the tri-state area traveled to Scotland County during the second week of March. Last year’s event was capped at 160 participants due to space limitations.

Heart to Heart 2018 will be moving to the Whippoorwill Acres Event Center in Lancaster. This year’s event is scheduled for March 10th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We want to say Thank You to First Baptist Church of Memphis for their gracious sharing of their building for the past seven years,” said Dorcas Swartzentruber, one the event organizers. “They were so kind in allowing us to move things around, and accommodated us in any way possible. However, we have outgrown their space, and that’s why we moved to Whippoorwill Acres Wedding and Event Venue.”

Judy Beachy of Indiana will be the featured speaker, offering a presentation entitled “Understanding our true identity in Christ”.

“In our walk with God, we long for vibrancy and victory,” said Beachy. “But too often, we experience lethargy and defeat. Sometimes it’s because we’ve given ground to the enemy. Sometimes it’s because we don’t know who we truly are in Christ and all that is available to us. When we begin to understand who we are in Christ and the power conveyed to us by His Spirit, we can live with hope and courage and experience the abundant life Jesus promised His followers.”

There is no cost to attend, but organizers ask that you please register in advance by calling Novalee Shank at 660-216-2280 or by email at novadashn5@gmail.com.

Whippoorwill Acres Event Center is located at the junction of Highway 63 and Highway 136 W, just south of Lancaster.

A light breakfast will be offered during check in from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Lunch will also be served.