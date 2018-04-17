Judith Speers Cravens, 76, of Stone Mountain, Georgia passed away peacefully on April 4, 2018.

Judi was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 7, 1941 and was married to Bobby Lee Cravens on November 8, 1959.

Judi was the President of Service By Air, Inc., a company created by both Judi and Bob in 1979. Judi was one of the first female Owner/Operators for several air freight companies working out of the Hartsfield- Jackson International Airport for ten years. In addition, Judi worked as a Home Health Aid in Chicago, Illinois and Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrating caring and compassion for people as well as animals was a significant focus. Throughout her life she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Judi is survived by her children, Tracey Horton (Mack), Debra Herd (Joseph), Christine Thornton (Jason) and Michael Cravens (Kristin) and Patrick S. Cravens; grandchildren Robert B. Horton, Jaimie H. Buccellato (Andrew), Taylor P. Horton, Danielle E. Herd, Matthew J. Herd, Christopher T. Thornton (Katie), Kevin C. Thornton, Layne A. Rumsey (Dylan), Christopher W. Cravens, Nicholas A. Cravens; great-grandchildren Adeline E. Thornton and Jackson W. Thornton.

Judi is preceded in death by husband Bobby Lee Cravens; sister Lynn A. Speers; father James M. Speers; and mother Clara A. Speers.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Longleaf Hospice Foundation (www.longleafhospice.com). Judi will join her husband Bobby Lee Cravens at Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.