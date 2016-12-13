Judy Littleton, 69, of Gorin, Missouri passed away Sunday evening, November 13, 2016, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri. The daughter of Floyd and Marquette Harrington Wear she was born August 12, 1947 in Loraine, Illinois.

She attended school in Mendon, Illinois. Judy worked at Grandview School, Grandview, Missouri as a janitor. She later moved to Gorin, Missouri.

She enjoyed life to the fullest and loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with the family and her house was open to anyone. She loved watching her grandchildren Kenzie and Lizzie riding their four wheeler and buggy, while sitting on the back porch.

She was a very special lady and shared time with her family, she would discuss the world problems every day with Julie, while drinking coffee, watching Nascar, she was a Dale Earnhardt fan along with wrestling with Danny and his wife, Anita.

She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Marquette Wear, one son Ricky Miller, Sr., two brothers, Paul Wear and Norman Wear, and a special friend Don Miller.

Survivors include her children: Danny (Anita) Miller, Julie Miller and Ryan (Jessie) Miller all of Gorin, Missouri, Melanie (Justin) Morgert of Clark, Missouri, and Andrea (Martin) Blake of Edina, Missouri; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren: a sister Patty Rice of Branson, Missouri; two brothers: Micheal Wear of Memphis, Missouri and Jerry (Cherri) Wear, along with other relatives and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the family and can be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Cremation rites were accorded and private inurnment services will be held at a later date.

