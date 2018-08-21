Scotland County Associate Circuit Judge Karl DeMarce will give a historical presentation about the first court held in Scotland County, during this year’s Scotland County Antique Fair. From 1841 to 1844, the Scotland County Circuit Court held its sessions at Sand Hill, our first county seat.

The presentations will be offered at the restored original log Court House, at the Wiggins Museum in Memphis, on Friday, August 24 at 3:00 p.m., and again on Saturday, August 25, at 2:00 p.m.

The presentation will be about half an hour long, and Judge DeMarce will be available for questions and answers afterwards. These programs are free and open to the public.