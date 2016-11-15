Josie Lane Farley, 16 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Monday, November 7, 2016 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

The daughter of Robert “Robbie” Arthur and Stacy Lynn (Partin) Farley, she was born on September 11, 2000 in Memphis, Missouri. She was currently a sophomore at Schuyler R-I Schools in Queen City, Missouri where she was actively involved in FCCLA, FFA, a member of the FFA Trap Shooting Team, Manager for the Basketball, Football and Track teams.

Survivors include her parents, Robbie and Stacy Farley of Lancaster, Missouri; her sisters, Megan Lee Chancellor and husband, John of Downing, Missouri and Melody Renee Farley of Downing, Missouri; her twin brother, Coy Darroll Farley of Lancaster, Missouri; two nieces, Payton and Averi Chancellor of Downing, Missouri; grandparents, Jim and Mary Alice Farley of Kirksville, Missouri, Marilyn and Jim Steggall of Lancaster, Missouri, Linda and Wayne McElroy of Queen City, Missouri and Ellen Partin of Kirksville, Missouri; aunts and uncles, Jasetia and Richie Buckallew of Lancaster, Missouri, Julie and Doug Poe of Downing, Missouri, Mary and Ken Gordy of Kansas City, Missouri, Shannon and Julie Partin of Downing, Missouri, Cameron and Kelli Partin of Novinger, Missouri and Darren Claybrook of Kirksville, Missouri; several cousins and a host of many, many friends including a special friend, Logan Welte of Glenwood, Missouri.

Josie is preceded in death by her grandfather, Ronnie Partin; great-grandparents, Robert Farley, Marcella Farley, Bill Squires, Arthur and Norene Lawson, Eugene and Wilma Partin and Jack and Janetta “Grandma Cain” Smith; cousins, Jessica Nicole Buckallew on November 17, 2002 and Derick Farley on November 2, 1998.

Josie was a mentor for many students, which her parents had instilled in her. She was more than a manager for the basketball, football and track teams, she was a leader and a counselor. She enjoyed spending all her time with her friends, fishing, 4-wheeler riding, bonfires and shopping. She also enjoyed deer hunting and was an avid hunter! She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and the entire community.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. at the Schuyler R-I High School in Queen City, Missouri with Sonny Smyser, Pastor of the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri officiating. Music will be a special CD selection of “Heaven Was Needing A Hero”. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2016 between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the family to be divided between FFA Trap Shooting Team, FCCLA and FFA. Burial will be in the Fugate Cemetery in Greentop, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.