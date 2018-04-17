Joseph Fredrick Collis, 78 of Kennett, Missouri formerly of Queen City, Missouri passed away at his home on Friday, April 13, 2018.

The son of Troy Emmett and Hazel Lee (McCartney) Collis, he was born on August 4, 1939 in rural Queen City, Missouri. On December 3, 1971 in Queen City, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Sally Jane Shaffer and to this union 2 children were born, Georgia and Kenneth.

Survivors include his wife, Sally Jane Collis of Kennett, Missouri; his children, Georgia Skaggs and fiancé, David Miller of Kennett, Missouri and Kenneth Collis of Gideon, Missouri; four grandchildren, Joshua Solomon of Bevier, Missouri, Samantha Campbell of Kennett, Missouri, Jessica Garrison of Gideon, Missouri and Tashia Montgomery of Gideon, Missouri; several great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Paul A. Collis and wife, Mary Jo of Queen City, Missouri, Helen Oliver of Queen City, Missouri, Viola Beal of Queen City, Missouri, Ella Ann Guildford and husband, Ralph of Brookfield, Missouri, John Collis and wife, Marge of Brookfield, Missouri, Ann Groseclose and husband, Steve of Lancaster, Missouri, Dennis Lee Collis of Queen City, Missouri and Michael Collis and wife, Amanda of Brookfield, Missouri and other family members.

Joseph is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Karol Lee Collis, Troy E. Collis, Junior, Oliver Collis, and Marvin Eugene Collis

Joseph was a member of the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri before moving to Kennett, Missouri. He was also a member of the Boothill Tractor Club. While living in the Queen City, Missouri area, he was a grain and livestock farmer.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri with Sonny Smyser, Pastor of the Schuyler County Church of Faith officiating. Music was provided by Georgia Skaggs and David Miller, soloists performing special selections of “Amazing Grace”, “Delta Dawn” and “I Saw The Light”.

Pallbearers were Joshua Solomon, David Miller, Nathan Reed, Mike Collis, Paul Collis and Dennis Collis. Honorary pallbearers were Anthony Campbell and Robert Macomber.

Memorials have been established for Bethel Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Burial was in the Bethel Cemetery southwest of Glenwood, Missouri.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.