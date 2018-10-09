The October winner for the Spirit of SCH award has officially been chosen by the Employee Experience Committee at Scotland County Hospital. Jonathan Holton, IT Specialist, was selected by the committee based off of his willingness to go above and beyond what is asked.

The nomination stated, “Jonathan’s demeanor is always kind and he wants what’s best for the hospital. He’s always willing to do what’s asked, and more.” Jonathan was presented with a Spirit of SCH certificate, $20 Amazon gift card, and a select parking spot of his choosing.

Jonathan is an IT Specialist for the hospital and applies his education and technical expertise to the implementation, monitoring and maintenance of IT systems for the hospital and three rural clinics and manages a large portion of the social media sites. He is a 2003 graduate of Scotland County High School and a 2007 graduate from Indian Hills Community College. He has been employed for five years at the hospital. He is the son of Alvin and Christy Holton and lives in Lancaster.