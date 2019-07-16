Jon Mark Steele died on July 12th, 2019 at his home in Gorin, MO.

Jon was born March 2nd, 1969. He was the son of Orville and Johanna Peterson Steele and the father to Gregory Lawrence Steele, all of Gorin, MO.

Jon was a life-long resident of Scotland County, MO and attended the Gorin School. He was a member of the Gorin United Methodist Church. Jon had an extensive career as a semi-truck driver and traveled to all of the lower 48 states. Jon loved driving with his dogs, Baby Girl and Mayah. When home he enjoyed nature and participated in outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and cutting wood. Jon was always willing to share a story or two of his adventures. Jon will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

Jon is survived by his son, Greg Steele of Gorin, MO; his parents, Orville and Johanna Steele of Gorin, MO; two sisters, Candee Musgrove of Quincy, IL and Teresa Sears of Gorin, MO and two brothers-in-law, Stuart Musgrove of Quincy, IL and Mark Masden of Kirksville, MO; four nieces and six nephews; and seven great-nieces and one great-nephew; and special friend Tammey Bunker.

Preceding Jon in death were two sisters, Melinda Masden and Janene McNamar; a brother-in-law, Shawn McNamar; a nephew, Joshua McNamar; and two great-nephews Weston and Gabe Henstorf. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and AnnaBelle Peterson and Joseph and Sylva Steele.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family may be left at or mailed to Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison, Memphis, MO, 63555.

Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon, July 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Rev. Homer Poor officiating. Interment followed in the Gorin Cemetery at Gorin, Missouri.

Pallbearers were Andrew Musgrove, Brett Masden, Eric Masden, William Masden, Tyler Henstorf, Sabe Sears, Eric Root-Quayle, Keith Shaffer, and Jason Mohr.

