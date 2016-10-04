In the spring of 1972, nine families gathered at the Wiggins home to form a new 4-H club. Pat Wiggins explained to parents and kids about the 4-H program and the many opportunities it would provide. Officers were elected and meeting dates and places were chosen, with Pat Wiggins as the leader and Nita Small as assistant leader. Thus, the Jolly Jacks and Jills (JJJ) 4-H Club was formed. Charter members of this club are Cindy James Brush, Linda Martin Mallett, Marjorie Matlock, Gayla Phillips Tabor, Greg Phillips, John Rice, Lisa Rice Stevens, Cathy Simpson, Libby Simpson, Sherri Small Huntsman, Steve Small and David Wiggins.

Membership continued to grow over the first few years, with 34 members by 1978. Several town kids traveled to the Tobin Creek area to be a member of the Jolly Jacks and Jill’s 4-H club. Projects at that time included Beef, Swine, Sheep, Horses, Woodworking, Crafts, Foods, Clothing/Dress Revue, Welding, Electricity, Veterinary Science and Junior and Teen Leadership to name a few. Project meetings were held at the home of the project leader, which was always a good time. Each year the beef leaders would hold a grooming clinic day and all calves were clipped by the leaders. This always proved to be an exciting and eventful day as most of the calves had never been off the farm!

Achievement day was always a big event, with most JJJ members attending. Members would compete in project judging and good grooming, give project demonstrations and participate in dress review, with many being selected over the years to give their demonstration or participate in dress review at the Missouri State Fair. Livestock judging would take place in early summer, with livestock project members traveling to farms in Adair, Schuyler, Scotland, Clark and Knox to judge the different species.

Fair time was the best time of the year! Members prepared for art hall judging, making those last minute projects or the final touches to their entry. Blue, red or white ribbons were given out according to the quality of their project/entry. If you were lucky, your item might be selected to go to the Missouri State Fair! Livestock was then brought in and judged. Many JJJ beef project members participated in area shows and exhibited at the Missouri State Fair steer show. Families gathered together, steers loaded on trailers, feed, hay, show boxes and kids loaded up in pickups and off to the Missouri State Fair! A caravan of JJJ parents and 4-H members!

There was always time for fun with hay rides, Halloween and Christmas parties, picnics, swimming, sled riding and roller skating. Most would say we were more than a club, we were a family.

Today, the Jolly Jacks and Jill’s 4-H club meets at the Bible Grove Schoolhouse & the Scotland County Hospital Conference Room. Times are different from that first meeting in 1972, but the value of this club and the 4-H program remains the same.

The Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H club has had several second generation families in the club. They are, Sherri Small Huntsman, (charter member) and daughter Ashley Ellison (former member), David Wiggins (charter member) and children, Caleb and Charles (former members) and Conner (current member), Alisa Forrester Kigar (former member) and her children, Eli and Elsie (current members), Tonya Bradley-Fleshner (former member) and her children Keenan (former member), McKaela & Kilee (current members) and Sarah Childress McSparren (former member) and her son Brice (former member) and Wesley (current member).

There is also a third generation family in the club, Linda Martin Mallett, (charter member), her son Curtis Mallett (former member) and grandson, Mason who is a current 4-H member and Lanie who is a Clover Kid. Curtis’ wife, Jenny Fender Mallett and her siblings were also members of the Jolly Jacks & Jills.

Linda was involved in many projects, but her favorite was her beef project. She showed Polled Hereford and Simmental breeding livestock, steers and crossbred steers at the county fair, local, district and state shows and at the Missouri State Fair. Linda’s love for showing cattle, fairs and the 4-H program was passed down to her son, Curtis and daughter Brandi. Curtis and Brandi originally joined the County Liners 4-H club in Knox County, a club that was co-founded by their grandmother Betty Mallett and neighbor Max Kapfer. Curtis and Brandi’s dad, Mark, was a member of the County Liner’s 4-H club, making them 2nd generation members of the County Liners 4-H club.

Knowing the family was going to move to Scotland County, Linda contacted Lila Spray about coming to a 4-H meeting and Curtis and Brandi joined the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H club in 1995. Both kids were enrolled in Beef, showing Simmental, Maine Anjou and crossbred breeding stock and steers. They showed at the county, local and state fairs, and other state and local competitions. Curtis showed at the American Royal as well.

A few years ago, Curtis wanted his son to enjoy 4-H and showing cattle like he did. He enrolled him in 4-H and Mason became a member of the JJJ 4-H club as a Clover Kid. Last fall, Mason became a regular 4-H member and enrolled in archery, woodworking, goats and beef. He had two heifers, Brenna and Pearl and his steer, Peanut. The family traveled to several shows this year from Chillicothe, Eldon, IA, Shelby County Fair, Lewis County Fair, and Scotland County Fair to the Missouri State Fair. Curtis’ daughter Lanie joined the club as a Clover Kid last year and enjoyed helping her brother with his calves and making her art hall projects.

This past summer, all four of Linda’s grandkids, Mason and Lanie Mallett and Levi and Carson Tague showed calves at the Northeast Missouri Open Show at the Scotland County fairgrounds. Mason and Levi both showed heifers and Lanie and Carson showed bottle calves. Brandi’s boys are not old enough to be in 4-H yet, but Levi will be able to join the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H club next fall when he turns eight. For this family, 4-H is a tradition that spans many generations!

submitted by Linda Martin Mallett