The September meeting of the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club was called to order by President Elsie Kigar on September 4, 2018 at the SC Fire Station. The pledges were led by Charlotte Tallman and Lanie Mallett. What is your favorite school subject was answered by 17 members for roll call. There were also 15 parents and guests present. Secretary Kilee Bradley-Robinson read the August minutes and they were approved as read along with the treasurer report given by treasurer, Corbin Kirchner.

In report of project meetings and activities, Elsie Kigar reported on doing a demonstration at the State fair and shooting trap at the 4-H State Shoot. Sadie Jackson and Morgan Jackson reported on showing chickens at the MO State Fair. Kara Mallett reported the progress of her goat project. We recognized our club volunteers, David and RaElla Wiggins who were inducted into the MO 4-H Hall of Fame for their years of service at the MO State Fair.

In old business: Member Kara Mallett reported on the community service project, trash pickup of Highway T to Bible Grove on August 12th. Brody Wheeler, Canton Burnett, and Hannah Whitney reported on working the Dime Toss at SC Antique Days for the 4-H Council. There was only a few glasses left, families are asked to start collecting for next year. Sadie Jackson, Brody Wheeler and Morgan Jackson reported on the club’s float in the SC Antique Days Parade. Members were also reminded that Clover Kid, Premium and Sale checks were ready for pick up at the Extension office.

In new business: Club leader Sarah McSparren presented a slate of club officers. Elections were held and the following were selected as the 2018-2019 Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club Officers. President, Elsie Kigar; Vice President, Kara Mallett; Secretary, Sadie Jackson; Treasurer, Wesley McSparren; Song Leaders, Emma Whitney and Morgan Jackson; Game Leaders, Emery Kirchner and Trent Mallett; Historian, Kenna Campbell; Reporter, Hannah Whitney; and Council Representatives Sadie Jackson and Hannah Whitney. Lanea Whitney will be the new leader with Jodie Jackson assisting. Alisa Kigar and Sarah McSparren will be representing the club on the SC Junior Fair Committee.

Project leaders were reminded to try and fill out the project leader report form to give to the secretary. Project report forms and Recognition forms along with the Secretary and Treasure book will be due October 3rd to the Extension Office.

4-H Week and Recognition Event committee volunteers were the Jackson Family. The McSparren family volunteered for the 4-H Council Officer Committee.

National 4-H Week will be October 7-13. Our club will be celebrating with our annual fish fry at Bible Grove. Anyone interest in joining the club is invited to attend. We will be eating at 1:00 pm. Everyone is asked to bring a side to share. It was decided to have a fishing day on Sunday, September 23 to try and catch fish for the fish fry.

RaElla Wiggins presented certificates to members of the group who participated in the Cards for Troops campaign last year. We were recognized for being the #1 4-H in Missouri and #6 Nationally. We sent over 750 Christmas cards.

Announcements: October 7th will be the next meeting following the fish fry at Bible Grove School.

Kenna Campbell led the members in a game of Duck Duck Goose.

After adjournment, snacks were enjoyed.

Submitted by Wesley McSparren, Reporter