The October meeting of the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club was called to order by President Elsie Kigar on October 7, 2018 at the Bible Grove schoolhouse. The meeting followed the club’s annual fish fry which had 76 people in attendance. The fish was donated by Bill Holland, Bryan Whitney and Josh and Sarah McSparren.

The pledges were led by Charlotte Tallman and Morgan Jackson. Emma Whitney and Morgan Jackson led the group in the song, “All the Leaves are Falling Down.” What are you going to be for Halloween was answered by 21 members for roll call. There were also 20 parents and guests present for the meeting.

In report of project meetings and activities, Kara Mallett, Sadie Jackson and Wesley McSparren gave reports.

In old business: Member Eli Kigar reported on the state shoots. Sarah McSparren reported on the September county council meeting.

In new business:

It was announced that 4-H Week is October 7-13. On Monday, goodie bags will be put together at Payne’s Funeral Home at 5pm. On Wednesday the kids are to wear their 4-H shirts and medals to school. They are also to deliver cookies to the local business they volunteered for.

Membership enrollment & dues and volunteer applications and orientation is available online at 4honline.com.

The Fun Shoot will be held Sunday, October 14th.

The Bible Grove Pie Supper will be Friday, October 19th-each family needs to donate five goodie bags.

Jodie Jackson discussed ordering nicer polo shirts for showing/events-matter tabled to a future meeting.

Jodie Jackson discussed hosting an outdoor movie event and inviting the other 4H clubs to attend. The matter was discussed and due to the weather we will discuss it again in the spring.

RaElla Wiggins discussed Cards for Troops. Cards need to be shipped November 13th so please bring your cards to the next meeting on November 6th.

The club will host their annual bake sale fundraiser on Wednesday, November 21st. We will meet at Jackson’s Auction House at 9:30 a.m. This matter will be discussed again at the November 6th meeting.

Announcements: November 6th will be the next meeting at the Memphis Fire Station.

Trent Mallett and Emery Kirchner led the members in a game of Heads Down, Thumbs Up.

After adjournment, snacks were enjoyed.

Submitted by Hannah Whitney, Reporter