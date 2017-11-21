The November meeting of the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club was called to order by President Elsie Kigar. The pledges were led by Alyssa Kirchner and Mason Mallett. Song Leaders, Hannah Whitney and Laney Mallett led the group with the Turkey Hokey Pokey. What is your favorite food at Thanksgiving was answered by 29 members for roll call. There were also 25 parents and guests present.

Secretary Kilee Bradley-Robinson read the October 2017 minutes and they were approved as read along with the treasurer report given by Corbin Kirchner.

Mason Mallett reported on his beef project.

4-H Shooting Sports Fun Shoot was reported on by Eli Kigar, Wesley McSparren and Zayden Arey. Elsie Kigar reported on attending the Azen Jolly Timers fall hay ride. Eli Kigar reported on the Gorin Go-Getters Haunted Trail.

Sadie Jackson, Kenna Campbell, Morgan Jackson, Wesley McSparren, Corbin Kirchner, Hannah Whitney, Trent Mallett and Mason Mallett reported on their participation in 4-H week. The activities included wearing 4-H shirts to school, dressing up as their favorite project, talking on the radio, delivering cookies, and carrying out groceries.

Eli Kigar, Wesley McSparren and Corbin Kirchner reported on attending the Bible Grove Pie Supper. The club provided the grab bags for part of the game prizes.

4-H Recognition Event was held on Saturday November 4th. Sadie Jackson, Morgan Jackson, Eli Kigar and Wesley McSparren reported on the awards they received. Awards were passed out to those who were unable to attend.

Assistant Leader Lanea Whitney reported on the November 4-H council meeting. Highlights included sale & premium check pick up, $10 per member for salary account, nomination for 4-H Hall of fame and council officer installation. Members and leaders are asked to register and update your profiles in 4honline.com. Volunteer Applications and Orientation was discussed.

In old business: Members were reminded to pay for your club t-shirts if you have not done so. RaElla Wiggins reported on Cards for Troops drive.

The annual traveling bake sale will be on November 22 beginning at 9 am at Jackson Auction Building. Each family is asked to bring baked goods for this fundraiser.

In new business: The club agreed to continue Christmas caroling at the Care Center with the Greensburg Willing Workers this year. A date will be announced at the December meeting.

Jenny Mallett asked the group about purchasing wreaths for Veteran’s Graves at the Memphis Cemetery. The group agreed to purchase four wreathes. Jenny will take care to the details.

Announcements: December 5 will be the next meeting at the Hospital Conference room at 5:30. January Council meeting is January 17th at 7 pm at the courthouse. Achievement Event is tentatively set for March 5 and 2018 Fair dates are July 8-14.

Wesley McSparren was volunteered for a demonstration at the December meeting.

After adjournment, game leader Kenna Campbell set up hang men for the members to play while enjoying their snacks.

Submitted by Wesley McSparren, Reporter