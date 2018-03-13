The March meeting of the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club was called to order by President Elsie Kigar on March 6, 2018 at the SC Fire Station. The pledges were led by Lanie Mallett & Wesley McSparren. What is the name of your favorite pet was answered by 32 members for roll call. There were also 22 parents present. Kilee Bradley-Robinson read the February minutes and they were approved as read along with the treasurer report given by treasurer, Corbin Kirchner.

Projects reports were given by: Mason Mallett, Conner Wiggins, and Eli Kigar- beef; Sadie Jackson & Kenna Campbell-bucket calf; Wesley McSparren, Mason Mallett, Eli Kigar & Kadence Burnett-Woodworking.

In old business:

Sadie Jackson and Morgan Jackson reported on the 4-H Expo held in Moberly on Feb 17th. They agreed it was fun to join 4-Hers across northeast Missouri in learning activities.

Morgan Jackson, Kenna Campbell, Mason Mallett, Eli Kigar and Sadie Jackson reported on the Achievement Event, March 4th, consisting of Table Settings, Demonstrations, Extemporaneous Speeches, Prepared Speeches, Judging & Reasons, Knowledge Contest and Clover Kid events.

The club’s spring activity will be roller skating in Kahoka on March 11th 4-6 p.m. Please bring a finger snack.

In new business:

March 4-H Council report: Alisa Kigar received the Frank Graham Leadership Award. Cookie Sales are in full swing, please make checks payable to our club. Orders and money are due by April 2 to Sarah or Lanea. Each member is to sell four items or pay $25. SMQA training is Wed. March 14 at 7pm at SC Hospital. Letters were mailed to those members who need to complete this class.

Members nominated the following to represent our club for the royalty contest at the SC Fair. Princess-Kenna Campbell; Prince-Kadence Burnett; Queen-Elsie Kigar; and King-Eli Kigar.

Families were asked to review their calendars for the next meeting to determine when a trash pickup could be scheduled in early to mid-April for our Adopt-A-Highway service project.

A tentative 2018 fair schedule was also handed out.

Announcements: April 3 will be the next meeting at the Fire Station at 5:30 pm. Drinks and paper products will be provided by C. Mallett and Tague families. March 17—Rabbit Workshop, March 24 –Chicken Clinic, March 24-25 – Teen Conference, April 8 — Sheep and Swine Weigh-in 2-3 at the fairgrounds, April 14 – Shooting Sports Fundraiser @ Hillside Gun Shed, April 21 – Shooting Sports Safety Day, May 6 – Goat Weigh-in 2-3 at the fairgrounds, May 30-June 1 State Congress, June 3-6 Junior Camp, June 6-9 Teen Camp July 7 – SC Open Shows, July 8-14 Scotland County Fair.

Kenna Campbell and Alyssa Kirchner led the members in a game of Simon Says. They were creative in their directions.

Members made paper umbrellas decorations for the SC Care Center for the month of April.

After adjournment, snacks were enjoyed.

Submitted by Wesley McSparren, Reporter