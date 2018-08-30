The August meeting of the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club was called to order by President Elsie Kigar on August 7, 2018 at the SC Fire Station. The pledges were led by Kenna Campbell and Sadie Jackson. Who is your favorite teacher was answered by 17 members for roll call. There were also 10 parents and a guest present. Kara Mallett read the July minutes submitted by Kilee and they were approved as read along with the treasurer report given by treasurer, Corbin Kirchner. It was approved to pay for the royalty flowers and the two hanging baskets for fair.

In old business: Members Kara Mallett, Mason Mallett, Trent Mallett, Corbin Kirchner, Elsie Kigar, and Wesley McSparren shared with the group part of their successes at this year’s fair. Conner Wiggins reported that our Super Farmer team placed 1st.

In new business:

Trash pickup was set for August 12h at 6:00 to have it completed by Bible Grove Preservation Day on August 18th.

Antique Fair Dime Toss schedule will be posting soon to Facebook page, please sign up for this fundraiser. Any glasses you have to donate may be taken to the License Office.

The members were reminded that fair premium and sale checks would be ready soon and thank you’s would need to be completed to pick up the checks.

Due to club officer and council officer elections next month, an officer survey was handed out to all members present. Clubs leaders will make a slate of officers for the September meeting.

Project leaders were reminded to try and fill out the project leader report form to give to the secretary. Project report forms and Recognition forms will be due around the first of October.

It was voted to have a presence in the Antique Fair Parade this year. The Jackson Family graciously volunteered the use of their tractor and wagon. Please wear your 4-H shirt and bring a couple bags of candy. Members will be able to walk or ride.

Announcements: September 4th will be the next meeting at 5:30 at the fire station, drinks provided by Whitney and McSparren families. September 19 will be the next 4-H Council Meeting. National 4-H Week will be October 1-5.

Alyssa Kirchner led the members in a game of Duck Duck Goose.

After adjournment, snacks were enjoyed.

Submitted by Wesley McSparren, Reporter