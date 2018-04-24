The April meeting of the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club was called to order by President Elsie Kigar on April 3, 2018 at the SC Fire Station. The pledges were led by Kenna Campbell and Sadie Jackson. What is the name of your favorite spring activity was answered by 30 members for roll call. There were also 21 parents and guest present. Elsie Kigar read the March minutes and they were approved as read along with the treasurer report given by treasurer, Corbin Kirchner.

Projects reports were given by: Wesley McSparren, Corbin Kirchner, Emery Kirchner, Mason Mallett, Eli Kigar & Kadence Burnett-Woodworking. Eli Kigar and Kale Creek-welding. Trent Mallett-goats. Lily Wheeler-quilting. Mason Mallett and Kenna Campbell-Beef.

Kyle Dunnett reported on the Rabbit Clinic. Sadie Jackson and Morgan Jackson reported on the Chicken Clinic. Mason Mallett, Sadie Jackson, Morgan Jackson, Wesley McSparren reported on the Beef, Swine and Sheep meeting.

In old business:

Julian Valle, Kenna Campbell, Kara Mallett, Tanner Valle and Corbin Kirchner reported on our spring activity of roller skating on March 11.

Morgan Jackson, Lily Wheeler and Sadie Jackson reported on SMQA training for livestock growers. They learned how to give shots by using a banana and food coloring on March 14.

Eli Kigar, Elsie Kigar, Kara Mallett and Corbin Kirchner reported on attending 4-H teen conference on the MU Campus on March 24 & 25.

In new business:

Trash pickup was set for April 17th afterschool.

Volunteers were asked to work at the Bible Grove breakfast and lunch on April 21.

Announcements: May 1st will be the next meeting at the Fire Station at 5:30 pm. Drinks and paper products will be provided by Creek & Wheeler families. May 6 – Goat Weigh-in 2-3 at the fairgrounds, May 30-June 1 State Congress, June 3-6 Junior Camp, June 6-9 Teen Camp July 7 – SC Open Shows, July 8-14 Scotland County Fair.

Kenna Campbell and Alyssa Kirchner led the members in a game of Telephone.

After adjournment, snacks were enjoyed.

Submitted by Wesley McSparren, Reporter