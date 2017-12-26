The December meeting of the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club was called to order by President Elsie Kigar. The pledges were led by Alyssa Kirchner and Mason Mallett. Song Leaders, Hannah Whitney and Laney Mallett led the group with Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. What is your favorite activity at Christmas was answered by 28 members for roll call. There were also 23 parents and guests present. Elsie Kigar read the September and November 2017 minutes and they were approved as read along with the treasurer’s report given by treasurer, Corbin Kirchner.

Projects reports were given by: Kara Mallett, Goats; Corbin Kirchner, Eli Kigar, and Elsie Kigar, Beef; Conner Wiggins, Crafts.

In old business:

4-H member and leader enrollment should now be complete with dues being paid at time of enrollment. If anyone has any questions, please contact the extension office.

Improvements in the annual bake sale were discussed. Feedback showed having a set up location with more pies and smaller sized options. Overall bake sell went well, raising $1,147.

RaElla Wiggins reported on Cards for Troops drive. 765 Christmas cards were sent this year.

Christmas caroling at the Care Center with the Greensburg Willing Workers will be on Friday December 22 at 2 pm.

Four wreaths for Veteran’s Graves at the Memphis Cemetery was purchased for $60. The group will be helping place the wreaths on Saturday December 16. All who can volunteer, please meet at the high school at 11:00 am.

In new business:

The club was asked to work the concession stand at the Varsity Basketball Game on Thursday, January 25th against Marceline. Barbara & Kyle Dunnett, Sarah and Wesley McSparren, Curtis and Mason Mallett, Michele, Kara, & Trent Mallett volunteered to work.

The Scotland County Fair Board invited 4-H and FFA Leaders and Parents to an informational meeting on December 13, 2017 at the Scotland County Hospital Library Conference Room.

Whitney, Kigar, McSparren and Blaine families volunteer to attend the January Council meeting.

Announcements: January 2 will be the next meeting at the Fire Station at 5:30 pm. Drinks will be provided by Tallman and Wiggins families. January Council meeting is January 17th at 7 pm at courthouse. Achievement Event is tentatively set for March 5 and 2018 fair dates are July 8-14.

After adjournment, snacks were enjoyed.

Submitted by Wesley McSparren, Reporter