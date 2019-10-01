Members of the Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club display the homemade Valentines they make each year to accompany the delivered meal trays to shut-ins of Memphis on Valentine’s Day. This is one of the club’s service projects.

The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H. Scotland County 4-H clubs will observe National 4-H Week this year in a variety of ways, including theme days at school, recruiting efforts for new members and club social activities.

The Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H club currently meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.; the location varies. The club has approximately 25 members and 9 Clover Kids. Some of the annual activities for the club include Cards for Troops, which involves club members preparing several hundred Christmas cards to be sent to troops overseas. Club members prepare several dozen homemade Valentines each February at the monthly club meeting to be delivered with home delivered meals to Memphis residents on February 14th. The club participates in the Missouri Department of Transportation “Adopt A Highway” program and picks up trash along the roadside of Route T between Hwy 15 and Bible Grove. Club members and parents work at the Memphis Theater each winter and the members go caroling at the nursing home each December. The club goes roller skating each winter and has a swimming party nearly every summer. The annual “Day Before Thanksgiving Traveling Bake Sale” has been a successful fundraiser for the club and enjoyed by many business people in Memphis. Members and their parents canvas the Memphis businesses and sell their baked goods, noodles and more on Wednesday morning before Thanksgiving Day. That activity is planned for November 27, 2019.

The club officers for the upcoming year are: President-Eli Kigar, Vice-President- Elsie Kigar, Secretary- Sadie Jackson, Treasurer- Wesley McSparren, Reporter- Kara Mallett, Historian- Levi Tague, Song Leader-Charlotte Tallman, Recreation Leader-Trent Mallett, Health, Safety & Environmental Officer-Brooke Jackson, Opening/Closing Officer- Kadence Burnett, and Sunshine Officer-Morgan Jackson

The club leader is Jodie Jackson and Assistant Leader is Erin Tallman.

The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors, adults, as well as club & project leaders ensures that kids in every county in the country ̶ from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities ̶ are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.

The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Inspire Kids to Do, which highlights how

4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. The Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H Club will be celebrating National 4-H Week with their Annual Fish Fry for members and their families and the members of the Bible Grove Historical Preservation Committee on Sunday, October 13th at the Bible Grove School. Club members recently held a fishing day at the home of Robert & Sara Jo Phillips in order to have plenty of fish for the October 13th fish fry. The club wishes to offer a thank you to the Phillips’ for hosting the club fishing day.

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country. Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries. National 4-H Council is the private sector, non-profit partner of the Cooperative Extension System and 4-H National Headquarters located at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

