John Ray Poe, 64, of Cantril, IA died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home.

He was born the son of Virgil Ray and Maddie Jean (Hillman) Poe on August 26, 1954 in Decker, MI.

John graduated from high school and entered the United States Army on November 30, 1973.

Upon release from the service, John held many jobs. He was a supervisor for New London Electrical, an EMT and LPN. He was even a circus performer. John got his nursing degree from Southeastern Community College.

John married his wife, Krystal, on December 20, 2008 at the Christian Church in Cantril. She survives.

He enjoyed his garden, fishing, camping and was a fan of the Chicago Bears.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Marie Malin and Judy Poe; a brother, Kevin Poe; and a stepson, David Lee Cheney II.

He is survived by his wife, Krystal, of the home; sons: Derrick L. Poe of New London, IA, and Justin R. Poe of Bonaparte, IA; stepchildren: Patrick Cheney of Van Buren, AR, Britt Haas of Blountstown, FL, Derrick Haas of Farmington, IA, and James Miles of Ottumwa; a sister, Janet Tacker, of Cantril; brothers: Robert Poe of Salisbury, NC, and Chris (Diane) Poe of White Hall, IL; grandchildren: Jacklynn Poe and Alexander Haas.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences may be sent to the Poe family by signing the online guest book at www.gerthfuneralservice.com.

