John Lee Lewis, 50 of Blackwell, Missouri died at his home on September 13, 2017.

The son of Hobart Quentin and Ina Mae (Jackson) Lewis, he was born on March 7, 1967 in Centerville, Iowa. He was a graduate of the Schuyler R-I Schools in Lancaster, Missouri. Following his graduation from high school, he attended Mitchell Technical Institute in Mitchell, South Dakota where he obtained his associate degree in Power Line Construction and Maintenance.

Survivors include three stepchildren, Chris Sota and wife, Kelly of Bonne Terre, Missouri, Nicholas Jullian of Bonne Terre, Missouri and Marck Jullian and wife of Blackwell, Missouri; three step-grandchildren; two brothers, Jeff Lewis and wife, Helen of Centralia, Missouri and Jay Lewis and wife, Jeanne of Wentzville, Missouri; five nieces and nephews, Joshua Lewis of Centerville, Iowa, Sara Daniels and husband, Dustin of Kearney, Missouri, Julie Lewis and friend, Cale Thurston of Centralia, Missouri, Tommy Miller and wife, Jennie of Troy, Missouri and Todd Miller of Wright City, Missouri; seven great-nieces and nephews, Giselle and Ainsley Daniels of Kearney, Missouri, Addison Lewis of Centralia, Missouri, Josie Thurston of Centralia, Missouri, Josh Miller and wife, Brooke of Waxahachie, Texas, Justin Miller of Troy, Illinois and Kayle Miller of Troy, Missouri; one great-great-nephew, Lane Johnson of Troy, Missouri; two aunts, Clara Faye Miller and husband, William (Bill) of Kirksville, Missouri and Dottie Wray of Macon, Missouri; other family members and many good friends.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Hobart Quentin Lewis on March 23, 1999 and Ina Mae Lewis on April 30, 2004 and grandparents, Leland and Faye Jackson and Hobart and Neva Lewis.

After graduating from Mitchell Technical Institute in the early 1990’s, John would pursue his career as an Electric Distribution Lineman working in the Dakotas and Florida. In 1997, John applied for a Lineman’s apprenticeship through IBEW Local 2 and the Missouri Valley Apprenticeship Program. John worked in the St. Louis area out of Local 2 as he accrued hours towards his Journeyman Lineman Card. In late 2001, John graduated from the Missouri Valley Apprenticeship. With his Journeyman’s Card in hand, John could now pursue work as a Journey Lineman anywhere he chose and he did. In the following years, John worked as far west as California, as far east as New Jersey and he worked with hundreds and sometimes thousands of other llineman to restore electric service to tens of millions of customers during storm breaks, being called to help on Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans for over a month and on Hurricane Sandy on the east coast for several weeks and hundreds of other storm breaks across the United States, notably the Ice Storm of 2006 which affected Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

John loved his work and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers who helped provide him with a rewarding trade as a lineman.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the Schuyler County Library for Children’s Books. Burial will be in the Downing City Cemetery in Downing, Missouri at a later date as the body has been cremated. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.