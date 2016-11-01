John Harold “Sonny” Johnson, Jr., 83, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away October 26, 2016, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

He was born April 16, 1933, at home, south of the square in Memphis, Missouri, to John Harold and Muriel Agnes (Johnston) Johnson.

Sonny grew up in Memphis and attended school there. He also attended Kemper Military Academy before graduating from Memphis High School with the class of 1952.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1953 at Kansas City, Missouri; serving in the Korean War and was discharged in 1956 at Fort Benning, Georgia. Following his military tour, he attended Central Methodist College, where he met his wife Gayle. After college, Sonny joined his parents in the family business which they had started in 1929, Pepsi-Cola Memphis Bottling Company, Inc. He worked there from 1958 until his retirement.

He married Gayle Jean Johnson on June 19, 1960, in St. Clair, Missouri and to this union three children were born. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before Gayle passed in 2011.

Sonny was a member of the Memphis United Methodist Church, the Memphis Masonic Lodge No. 16 A.F. & A.M., a lifetime member of the Vern Stone American Legion Post 219, the El Kadir Shrine Club in Kirksville, Missouri and the Ozark Mountain Collectors Club. He was an active member of the Scotland County Boy Scouts as a young boy and continued to actively work with the scouting program for many years, achieving their highest ranking of honor, The Silver Beaver. He was a past member of the Scotland County Rotary Club and also served on the Scotland County R-1 School Board. Sonny tried to keep active in his community, sitting on many boards and helping where he could.

Over the years, Sonny enjoyed traveling and camping with his family and he had visited all 50 states. He enjoyed bowling, playing golf and was especially proud to claim a “hole-in-one” at the Timber Ridge Country Club, playing poker at Timber Ridge, deer hunting and trap shooting and was an avid collector of Pepsi memorabilia. He loved to tease and joke with everyone and was always wanting to get to know people and help them in any way he could. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Left to honor his memory is his son, Mike Johnson and his wife, Beth, of Memphis; his daughters: Lori AlJundi and her husband, Eyad, of Kirksville, Missouri and Dana Bondurant and her husband, Brent, of Memphis. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Anna Talbert and her husband, Joe; Kayli and Betsy Johnson; Laith, Zane, and Evan AlJundi; Delayna Mahoney and her husband, Ryan; Brock and Madie Bondurant; other family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Gayle.

A Masonic service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at the Memphis Funeral Home, followed by a visitation, with the family present to greet relatives and friends, from 5 until 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 31st at the Memphis United Methodist Church with Reverend Paul Smith officiating. Music will be provided by Sarah Myers, accompanist and vocalists, Joe and Lori Fulk. Burial, with military honors provided by Wallace W. Gillespie V. F. W. Post #4958 and the Missouri Military Honors Team, will follow in the Memphis Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Laith, Zane, and Evan AlJundi; Brock Bondurant, Joe Talbert and Ryan Mahoney. Honorary bearers will be Dick Johnson, Neil Johnson, Tom Burns, Dan Larson, Dail Larson and employees of Pepsi-Cola.

Memorials may be made to the Memphis Boy Scouts, Memphis American Legion Building Fund or the Shriners Children’s Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.

On line condolences for the Johnson family may be made by logging on to memphisfuneralhome-mo.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Memphis Funeral Home.