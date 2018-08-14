John Edmond Stanford, 75, of Thomson, Illinois passed away Monday, August 6, 2018 with his loving family by his side at the V.A. Medical Center Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa after a short battle with lung cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Thomson, Illinois, with full military rites. Burial will be at a later date in the Dodge family plot in the Memphis Cemetery, Memphis, Missouri. John will be in our hearts forever. Please smile if he touched your heart during his lifetime.

John was born the third son of Paul Frederick Stanford and Genevieve Lucille Hills in LaPorte, IN on May 7, 1943. He graduated from Niles High School, Niles, Michigan with the Class of 1962. Chief Stanford (Retired) proudly served 32 years in the US Navy Seabees both active and reserve. He dearly loved his country and the US Navy Seabees and cherished the friendships he made along this journey. He will forever be remembered for his quick wit, amazing sense of humor and strong work ethic.

John never met a stranger. He took great pride in his home, yard and garden using his amazing mechanical and construction talents to fix anything broken and remodel several homes. He held various management positions with several central Iowa companies while residing in LeGrand from 1979 to 2016. The Mississippi River with its barges, pontoon boat rides, fishing, sunsets and campfires with friends brought him great peace and happiness.

John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Carol Dodge Stanford, of Thomson and his greatest sources of pride, his three children, sons Paul Thomas Stanford (Tina Anderson), Bristol, IN; Michael Edmond Stanford (Nicole) Colorado Springs, CO and their three children, Alison, Nicholas and Emily; and his daughter, Dana Marie Jacobs (Anthony) of Prairie City, IA and their children, Christian Jacobs, US Marine Corps Camp Pendleton, CA and Megan Jacobs (Hamilton Wentworth) of Grimes, IA; two brothers, Paul Stanford of Tarzana, CA and Michael Stanford (Sally) of Los Angeles, CA; niece Leslie Flynn and nephew Kris Stanford; and beloved canine baby, Lucy.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws Ralph and Edna (Bacus) Dodge; and his canine loves, Kizzi and Gracie.