John E. Mills, 82, of the Farmer’s Lake area of Scotland County died Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis, MO.

He was born the son of Elihu and Hazel P. (Turner) Mills in Jasper, MI, on September 28, 1934.

John married the former Eileen Clark on August 22, 1953 in Adrian, MI. She preceded him in death on June 3, 2010.

He was an industrial electrician working for the Campbell’s Soup and American Can plants in Liberty Center, OH, before he and Eileen moved to Memphis to become the caretakers at the Farmer’s Lake Campground in 1999.

John was a great story teller. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, he was a Mr. Fix It. Most of all he liked spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and three sisters — Helen, Barb and a sister in infancy.

He is survived by his children, Richard (Karen) Mills of Sutter, IL, Mary Mills and Gary Clark of Hamilton, IL, Eileen (Mike) Garrison of Orland Park, IL, Jackie Boman of Memphis, Kathleen (Timothy) Murdock of Pickerton, OH, and John (Shelly) Mills of Defiance, OH; a sister, Janet Ross, of Santa Claus, IN; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Gravesite services were held Friday, October 14, at the Gorin Cemetery with Jack Sumption, pastor of the Memphis First Christian Church, officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Northeast Missouri and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main, Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences may be sent to the Mills family by signing the online register at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.