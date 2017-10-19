Joel P. Harrity Sr., 56, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away September 7, 2017 at the medical center in Independence, MO. The son of Joseph and Donna (Hayes) Harrity, he was born August 29, 1961 in Kansas City, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Jo (Riebel) Harrity in 2009.

He is survived by his children: Brett (Tracie) Akers, Jennifer (Frankie) Sutton, Joel (Natalia) Harrity Jr., Aron (Andrea) Harrity, DJ and Katelyn Harrity; four beautiful granddaughters: Alexys, Leila, Katherine and Makala; his parents: Joe and Donna; mother-in-law: Jan Slayton; father-in-law, Tommy Riebel; siblings: Ann (Fred) Matz, Kevin Harrity and Beth (Bob) Sutton; nieces, nephews, great-nephews and nieces along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Memorials in his honor are suggested to the Katelyn Harrity Education Fund and can be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St. Memphis, Missouri 63555.

A Memorial graveside service was held at the Brock Cemetery north of Memphis with family and friends gathering at noon for the inurnment. At the conclusion of the service everyone was invited back to the United Methodist Church in Memphis where friends of the family prepared a meal.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.