Joe Dean Cline, 62, of Downing passed away at his home on the afternoon of February 25, 2019.

He was born March 17, 1956, at Graham Hospital in Keokuk, IA to parents Donald and Ida (Klessner) Kuntz. After his father died when Joe was two years old he was adopted by Allison “Doc” Cline. He graduated from Wyaconda C-1 High School in 1974.

In May 1974 he volunteered for the United States Army where he served for three years while assigned to A Company of the 34th Engineering Battalion.

On September 3, 1977 he married Mary Ann Humes of Wyaconda, MO. To this union one son was born, Aaron.

On June 26, 1993, he married Kathy Anderson of Downing, MO. To this union were born three sons, Jacob, Trinity and Tristan and one daughter, Tasha.

Joe held several jobs at various points in his career. He was a factory worker at Shellar Globe in Keokuk, IA. He worked as a logistics operator for WB Johnston Grain Company of Enid, OK, Knisley Trucking of Wyaconda, Brown’s Trucking of Kahoka, and C&H Livestock of Memphis.

He also managed the Memphis Locker and at the time of his passing he was working as an independent contractor through Landstar Trucking where he specialized in wind energy transportation.

Despite his demanding work schedule he always made time for his favorite hobbies of hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. From early on he participated in and was an avid fan of dirt track and stock car racing where he won several races and created stories to tell.

Although he enjoyed playing Pitch at the Cheese Post in Downing while talking shop and enjoying a warm cup of black coffee, his biggest passion was attending benefits and helping people in the local community.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Kuntz: his mother, Ida (Klessner) Cline; sister-in-law, Jodi Cline; nephew Caleb Cline; brother-in-law, Craig McIntosh; and great-nephew, Jaxson Cline.

He is survived by his children: son Aaron of Columbus, OH; sons, Jacob, Trinity and Tristan and daughter Tasha Cline of Downing; father, Allison “Doc” Cline of Luray, MO; siblings, Joni Webster, Mindy McIntosh, Donna Schmitz, Anita Osbon, Walter Cline, Virgil Cline, Mary Leverton, Roy Cline, Linda Hoekman, and John Cline; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the family in care of the Joe D. Cline Memorial Fund.

Funeral services were March 2 at the Downing Christian Church with Pastor Larry Smith officiating. Burial, with military honors provided by the Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial V.F.W. Post #4958 of Memphis, was in the St. Paul Cemetery in Kahoka.

Aaron Cline, Jacob Cline, Tristan Cline, Trinity Cline, Jeff Kirchner and Lee Schmitz served as pallbearers. Tasha Cline, Spencer Greenstreet, Stetson Cline, Ed Drillon, Steve Anderson, Kipton Groseclose, John Steinhook, Tom Olinger and Margie Olinger were honorary pallbearers.

Condolences may be sent to the Cline family by signing the online guest book at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.