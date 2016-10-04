Joan Ferguson, 84, of Memphis, Missouri, died Saturday morning, October 1, 2016, at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis.

She was born February 23, 1932, in Scotland County, Missouri, to Harry Edward and Edith Mae Baird Johnson.

She attended Memphis High School, graduating with the class of 1949.

Joan married Ronald Keith Dial on September 15, 1951 and to this union three children were born. She later married Dean Ferguson.

Joan was a devoted homemaker, enjoyed playing cards and was an avid Cardinals fan. Her greatest joys were realized when she could spend time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the Memphis United Methodist Church and was very active in the United Methodist Women’s group, having held leadership roles at both district and local levels of which the Mary Circle was a part. For many years, Joan served as chairperson for the preparation and serving of funeral dinners.

Joan is survived by her children, Nancy Porter of Kirksville, Missouri, Gary Dial and his wife, Lana, and Steve Dial and his wife, Angela, all of Memphis, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Jason Porter and his wife, Amanda, and Darin Porter and his wife, Rebecca, of Kirksville, Missouri; Lydia Clatt and her husband, Casey, of Memphis, Missouri, Brian Dial and his wife, Justina, and Kasey Dial of Columbia, Missouri, Hailey Dial and Emiley Dial of Memphis, Missouri; and six great-grandchildren, Elli Porter, Jax Porter, Allison Porter, Carter Clatt, Pyper Clatt and Adelyn Dial. Also surviving is a brother, Billy Gene Johnson and a sister, Mary Lou Hamilton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Harry Jr. Johnson.

Visitation, with family present to receive relatives and friends, was Tuesday, October 4, 2016, at the Memphis Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, October 5th at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Campbell officiating. Music was provided by vocalists, Lori and Joe Fulk and accompanied by Ann Luther.

Burial was in the Memphis Cemetery. Casket bearers were Jason Porter, Darin Porter, Brian Dial, Kasey Dial and Casey Clatt. Honorary bearers were Lydia Clatt, Hailey Dial and Emiley Dial.

As an expression of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the Scotland County Senior Nutrition Center and may be left at or mailed to Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Online condolences may be made to Joan’s family by logging on to memphisfuneral-mo.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Memphis Funeral Home.