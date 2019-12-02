The Scotland County Fitness Center is hosting a Jingle Jaunt on the Memphis Square Friday, December 6, 2019 on the Memphis Square. They will be located in front of Gerth & Baskett Furniture on the west side.

Included in the evenings activities are a three-lap “jaunt” (approximately one mile) around the square. This is not a timed event. Participants are encouraged to shop, visit, and enjoy the evening.

Additionally, there will be free health screenings from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The screenings are provided by NEMO Caring Communities and the SC Health Department.

At 6:30 p.m., a festive (ugly) Christmas sweater parade will take place. The cost is $5.00 for a 50/50 payout in the festive (ugly) Christmas sweater parade contest. All participants will receive jingle bells to wear while jaunting and shopping.

Free hot drinks, compliments of NEMO Caring Communities, will be available.