John F. Kennedy was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston, on May 29, 1917 to businessman Joseph P. Kennedy and his wife, Rose Kennedy. JFK was one of nine children – the second oldest of the siblings, with one older brother, Joseph, Jr. Kennedy was the youngest U.S. president to ever be elected, having been sworn into office at the age of 43. JFK’s presidency is remembered for how he boldly (and at great risk) handled the Cuban Missile Crisis and the early stages of the Cold War. His domestic policy focused on fighting racial discrimination and uniting the country behind a common goal of hope. JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963 (56 years ago) while traveling in his motorcade in downtown Dallas, Texas. After President Kennedy was shot he was rushed to Parkland Hospital where he died about 30 minutes later. He was 46 years old when he died. He was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald, a former U.S. Marine, shooting the President twice from a sixth floor window at the Texas School Book Depository in downtown Dallas. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as President of the United States aboard Air Force One on the way back to Washington.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution