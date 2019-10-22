Jewell Brown, 93, of Memphis, Missouri passed away on October 10, 2019. She was born in Bible Grove, Missouri on September 22, 1926 to Robert A. and Maude Corwin Norton. She became a member of the Bible Grove Church of Christ since she was 12 years old.

She graduated from high school with the class of 1944 and on August 11, 1945 she married P.F.C. Leo Eldon Brown and to this union four children were born: Janice, Larry, Linda, and Beverly.

She worked for 30 years at local variety stores, D&C Variety and P. M. Places on the south side of the square in Memphis. Later on she started and worked for many years at the Scotland County Library as a volunteer.

She loved flowers and share many plants and seeds with friends. She loved to read and was a faithful visitor at the library. After her children left home she crocheted 19 afghans for her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed attending church, studying her bible, teaching Sunday School and worshiping with others. She was truly an icon, she enjoyed singing, always had a smile on her face, never knew a stranger and was a good neighbor to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 55 years, Leo Brown, on October 29, 2001, three brothers, Gilbert Dale Norton, Donald Corwin Norton, her sister, June Farris and two infant grandsons.

She is survived by her four children, Janice Lehr, Tulsa Oklahoma, Larry K. Brown, Claremore, Oklahoma, Linda Kapfer, Kirksville, Missouri, and Beverly Rhoades, Moscow, Idaho; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given in her memory to the Scotland County Library and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St.

Funeral services for Jewell Brown, 93, of Memphis, Missouri were held October 15, 2019 at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Jeff Davis officiating. A private interment followed in the Bible Grove Church Of Christ Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.paynefuneralchapel.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.