The only way to encounter an upbeat life is to be embedded within the One Jesus who lost his life that we might discover and recover ours. Jesus broke the system of born, live, die, and gone. He created born, live, die, and be resurrected to life eternal. Of all who claim to have the direction of genuine eternity, the one who died for our sins is the one to follow.

Mankind is caught in a natural trap of trying to rise above others and stand on our own security. While this appears to have honor, it is the way of eventual egotistical and non-effective self-absorption. Looking out for number one reigns in the forefront as well as serves as the backdrop for all of our moves. Yet, meaningful life is not found in either camp.

To really live is to serve from the position of last place. Being least in the system is the conquering post. From this position, we exert our strength and accomplish what can’t be done otherwise. It is God who does the work…from within us.

Ours is not an accomplishment of rank in any form but the lowest. Husband, wife, colleague, elder, minister, employee, neighbor…the bottom of the heap is the nature of the baffling Jesus Style. Leading is not from the top of the mountain; but is rather from the bottom of the grave so that God can perform His breathtaking and irreversible feat!

Believe. It. To. Be. True.

JESUS IS THE TRUE HOPE. HE LIVED OUR LIVES. HE GETS US. HE DIED OUR DEATHS. HE GETS US. JESUS IS OUR HOPE BECAUSE HE WALKED IN OUR SHOES BEFORE WE EVEN HAD FEET.