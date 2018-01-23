During the annual meeting of the Missouri Hereford Association held in Sedalia, MO in December Jessica Huff, a Senior at Scotland County RI High School in Memphis, MO, was chosen as the organization’s Queen for the 2018 calendar year.

Each year the membership of the Missouri Hereford Association selects an individual Junior Member to be the representative for the breed for that year. Missouri has 400 active members who annually register more than 5,000 Hereford cattle. Nationally there are more than 7,500 Hereford breeders who belong to the association and register more than 80,000 cattle annually. Missouri has the 6th largest Hereford association in the United States.

As Missouri Queen Jessica will be required to attend all district, regional, state and national events where Missouri Hereford members will be in attendance. She will be the face of the Missouri Herefords for the year 2018. Included in these events will be all Missouri Cattlemen’s meetings, and shows, district fairs throughout the state, regional fairs and the Missouri State Fair. Nationally Jessica will be present to represent Missouri Herefords at the 2018 Junior National Hereford show held this year in Grand Island Nebraska, the American Royal and various other national events and shows. During the annual Hereford Statewide tour Jessica will be present to be the face of the organization as the memberships travel to various regions of Missouri. Jessica will also be attending many Hereford Association sales and exhibits as time permits.

A highlight of her year will be the opportunity to compete for the title of National Hereford Queen this fall at the American Royal held in Kansas City. Jessica has been involved in numerous Hereford youth activities for several years, showing at local, district, state, and! national events.

Upon graduation from high school, Jessica plans to attend a university and major in Agribusiness.

The Huff Family Farm has been recognized by both the state and national level for being breeders of only Hereford cattle for 103 years. This is one of the longest continuous Hereford cattle operations in the United States.

Jessica is the daughter of Sean and Nichole Huff and the granddaughter of LeRoy and Jane Huff all of Rutledge, MO. Jessica has one younger sister and a younger brother Abbie and Caden Huff. Jessica’s aunt, Dr. Elisabeth Huff-Lonergan currently of Ames, Iowa was the Missouri Hereford Queen in 1985. Elisabeth is currently an Agricultural professor of Animal Science at Iowa State University.