Jeanne Edith Ruth, 85 of rural Downing, Missouri passed away on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis, Missouri.

The daughter of Carlton Amos and Beatrice Ellen (Butler) Shier, she was born on March 24, 1933 in Temperance, Michigan. On July 31, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, she was united in marriage to Avon Lew Ruth.

Survivors include her three sons, David Ruth of Downing, Missouri, Philip Ruth and wife, Cheryl of Bourbonnais, Illinois and Brian Ruth and wife, Peggy of Wright City, Missouri; six grandchildren, Donald Ruth and wife, Jamie of Bryon, Illinois, Michael Ruth and wife, Sara of Lindenwood, Illinois, Daniel Ruth of Lowell, Indiana, Timothy Ruth and wife, Nicole of Batavia, Illinois, Tammy Ruth and partner, Joseph of Bradley, Illinois and Steven Ruth and wife, Shelley of Troy, Missouri; six great-grandsons; six great- granddaughters; one brother, Donald Shier and wife, Catherine of Toledo, Ohio; a special companion, her dog, Trixie; nieces and nephews and other family members.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Avon Lew Ruth who passed away on March 23, 2017 and one son, Gary Ruth.

Jeanne’s life was devoted to her family and her reading books. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the twinkle in her eye and enjoyed spending time with them.

A visitation will be held Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Memorials have been established for the Schuyler County Library. A memorial service and burial will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel Hill Gardens South in Worth, Illinois. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.