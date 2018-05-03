The Jauflione Chapter of DAR is announcing the arrival of its new, one-of-a-kind cookbook, printed by Morris Press Cookbooks of Kearney, NE. Profits will benefit the projects of the Daughters of American Revolution group. Members of Jauflione, friends, and family have compiled their tastiest tried-and-true recipes into a single book that will be treasured for generations to come. This mouthwatering cookbook contains 200 recipes, and has everything you need from appetizers to desserts for only $10.00. Each recipe includes the contributor’s name, so it’s easy to find the recipes of friends and loved ones.

Cookbooks are available at Community Bank of Memphis, Bank of Kirksville, Rose Hardware, and Hair Co. You may also purchase them by calling 660-465-2529 (Kathy Kiddoo) or 660-945-3828 (Reta Stott).