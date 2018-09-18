Jauflione Chapter NSDAR met in regular session Friday September 7th at 5 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church Hospitality room. The meeting was opened in ritualistic form by Regent Deborah Kauk.

Roll Call, A first day of school memory was answered by 14 members. Those attending were Terry Arnold, Melissa Behrens, Oleva Chance, Verlee Dauma, Recording Secretary Rhonda Davis, Janet Gerth, Ann Jutte, Deborah Kauk, June Kice, Kathy Kiddoo, Patricia Miller, Mary Morgan, Joann Rood, and Treva Wittstock.

All members participated in the opening ritual led by Regent Kauk.

Constitution minute was given by Verlee Dauma. The National Defense; A Leader’s Destiny: George Washington and the Constitution were read by Patricia Miller. Patricia also read the Indian Minute; a report on the American Indian contributions to World War 1. Patricia reported that when the United States entered World War 1 in 1917 several thousand Native Americans enlisted in the armed forces. Sources site that over 8,000 Native Americans served during WW1. There were not any minutes for the June meeting as this meeting was a family trip to the Iliniwek Historic Indian Site near Wayland MO. Treasurer, Kathy Kiddoo gave the treasurer’s report.

Report of Officers: Registrar, Patricia Miller reported that Jauflione Chapter has a new member.

Report of Standing Committees: Kathy Kiddoo reported that we have sold 110 Jauflione Chapter Cookbooks. Regent Kauk reminded us that the State Regents Visit is Oct. 27th 2018 at the Scotland County Fitness Center from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. There are four NSDAR Chapters that are invited to attend; Clark County, Scotland County, Schuyler County, and Adair County. There will be more information available at the next meeting. June Kice reported that we will be doing the Mayor’s Proclamation during the week of Sept. 9th. Any members available will be asked to meet at City Hall. This is proclaiming the week of Sept. 17th thru 21st as Constitution Week. June Kice reported on the window that was decorated for the Antique Fair. The window was decorated to the theme of the fair by Kathy Kiddoo, June Kice, and Rhonda Davis.

Report of Special Committees and Special Orders: Treva Wittstock displayed the quilt top she is making for the Quilts of Valor. Patricia Miller gave a short report on a genealogy work shop she attended with Terry Arnold and Connie Bratton in Jefferson City Mo.

New Business: The upcoming events for Chapter will be the Good Citizen award and the American History Essay Contest on the 19th amendment. The title of the essay is “The Women’s Suffrage Campaign”. This contest is open to all students in grades 5-8.

Ryan Bergeson, Scotland County R-I Schools Superintendent gave the program. Mr. Bergeson talked about the move to using i-Pads in the classrooms as well as the many events and projects going on this school year. Mr. Bergeson does support the Good Citizen Award and the American History Essay programs and encouraged us to drop off information for these events. The next meeting will be October 4th at 2:00 P.M. at the Presbyterian Church.

Meeting was adjourned.

Delicious refreshments were served by Terry Arnold and Debbie Kauk. Social hour was enjoyed by all.

Rhonda Davis, Recording Secretary