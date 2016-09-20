Jauflione Chapter, NSDAR held the first meeting of the new season Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 at the Presbyterian Church hospitality room with Regent June Kice and acting Secretary for this meeting Mary Morgan.

Michael Collins, Mo. Dept. of Conservation, presented a very interesting and informative program about the Monarch Butterfly. The Monarch has had a serious decline in numbers over the last few years. The Monarch butterflies are valuable pollinators for many farm crops and food plants. The only food that the Monarch eats is milkweed leaves. We are all urged to leave a little corner in our gardens for the milkweed that is adaptable to our area.

The business meeting was then opened in ritualistic form by Regent June Kice. The newly elected officers were officially installed as first order of business.

Roll call was answered by 16 members telling what they are doing to “Go Green”.

President General’s message was read by Reta Stott. Regent Kice gave the Indian Minute and Verlee Dauma read the Constitution Minute.

Minutes of the May meeting were read by Mary Morgan. The minutes stand approved.

Verlee Dauma reported that Wendy Echman will be moving her membership to a Chapter in Michigan which is closer to her home.

Nelda Billups thanked Regent Kice and Rhonda Davis for preparing the new program books. Also a big “Thank You” goes out to Nelda Billups, June Kice, and Rhonda Davis for decorating the April Wilson Law Office window for the Antique Fair. “Memories of the Past” was the theme of the fair. The Jauflione Chapter DAR ladies chose to do the window on “Kitchen Items” of the past. The window won first place. The Jauflione Chapter DAR won $100 Memphis Bucks’. Good job Ladies!!

Regent Kice called for volunteers to redecorate the window for Constitution Week which is Sept. 17-23. Nelda, June, and Rhonda will be doing the window.

Treasurer Kathy Kiddoo gave the treasurers’ report. Kathy reported that several members have paid their dues for the 2016-2017 year. As a reminder the dues are payable by September 2016. Kathy presented a bill for the printing of the 2016-2017 program books. The $100 Memphis Bucks received for the 1st place window display in the Antique Fair has been accepted by the Print Shop and applied to our bill.

Regent Kice asked members about doing another Community Service Nomination. Further discussion will take place at the October meeting.

Reta Stott reported that she needs more recipes for the Recipe Book. Recipes for salads, cakes, pies, and vegetables are needed. Please send recipes to: Reta Stott, RR2, Box 60, Memphis Mo. 63555 or bring your favorites to the October meeting.

Regent Kice reported that she attended the State Regent’s Meeting in Columbia. She picked up the National Information Packet for Jauflione Chapter while there.

Newly elected Registrar, Patricia Miller asked about a safe storage place for the Chapter Records. Discussion will continue at the October meeting.

Verlee Dauma reported that the applications for Greta Slocum and her daughter Kate Slocum have been approved by National.

There were two names previously presented during the May meeting for approval for membership. These two names were voted on and unanimously approved by the Jafulione Chapter during the September meeting.

Verlee Dauma presented two names for approval at the June Family Tour meeting.

Regent Kice presented a name for consideration for membership. Voting will take place at the October meeting. Ann Jutte also presented two names for consideration for membership and voting will take place at the October meeting.

Regent Kice closed the business meeting.

Delicious refreshments were served by Dawn Kirkpatrick with assistance by Celina Erickson. Everyone enjoyed the social hour.

Submitted by:

Rhonda Davis, Secretary