The Jauflione Chapter NSDAR met in regular session on October 4, 2019, at the Presbyterian Church Hospitality Room. The meeting was opened in ritualistic form by Regent Debbie Kauk.

Opening Prayer was given by Chaplain Nelda Billups. Roll Call, your favorite or least favorite class in school, was answered by 11 members. Those attending were: Debbie Kauk, Terry Arnold, Patricia Miller, Suzy Pool, Connie Bratton, June Kice, Joann Rood, Nelda Billups, Verlee Dauma, Ann Jutte, and Rhonda Davis.

The Pledge of Allegiance, American’s Creed, Preamble to the Constitution, and the Pledge to the State of Missouri were all led by Regent Kauk.

The National Anthem was led by Patricia Miller. The President General’s Message was given by Regent Kauk, National Defense and Indian Minute was given by Rhonda Davis, and Constitution Minute was given by Verlee Dauma.

The minutes of the September meeting were approved as read. The Treasurer’s Report was approved as read.

Regent Kauk announced that the Genealogy Workshop that was scheduled for November has been postponed until further notice. National Literacy Day is November 1st. Jauflione Chapter will be reading to the Veterans in the Scotland County Care Center.

Regent Kauk announced that October 11th was a service day for the Chapter. A motion was made by Rhonda Davis that we honor our local Sheriff and Police Departments on that day. June Kice seconded this motion. On October 11, 2019, Jauflione Chapter will meet at 9 a.m. at the Court House. We will deliver a can of coffee and doughnuts to the Sheriff’s office.

Regent Kauk announced that everyone is encouraged to bring cosmetic bags and travel size health and beauty items to the November meeting. These items will be given to the lady veterans living in the Veterans Home in Mexico, MO. Susy Pool made a motion that we ask Scotland County Care Center for a list of items that the veterans living at the Care Center need and that we provide these items for the veterans. This motion was seconded by Connie Bratton. We will plan on delivering these items in December.

It was announced that Jauflione Chapter has one 40-year member and eight ladies that have been members for 10 years. It was decided that we will purchase a certificate for the 40-year member to be presented at a later date. We also discussed printing our own certificate for the eight ladies with 10 years as members.

Regent Kauk also gave a big “Thank You” to Kathy Kiddoo and Reta Stott for decorating a store front window for Constitution Week. June Kice read a Thank You note to the Chapter for all of the well wishes and prayers she received during her recovery from her surgery.

Our program was given by Connie Lee and Nancy Mears on the Madonna Trail and Roslyn Heights. Thank you both for all of the interesting information we learned about both of these historical sites.

Meeting was adjourned. Delicious refreshments were served by Terry Arnold. Social hour was enjoyed by all.