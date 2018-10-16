Jauflione Chapter NSDAR met in regular session Friday Oct. 5th 2018 at 2:00 P.M. in the Presbyterian Church Hospitality room. The meeting was opened in ritualistic form by Regent Debbie Kauk. Roll call, A Favorite Fall Activity was answered by 13 members and 1 Children of the American Revolution member. Those attending were: Terry Arnold, Connie Bratton, Angel Chance, Verlee Dauma, Rhonda Davis, Janet Gerth, Debra Kauk, June Kice, Georganna Madsen, Patricia Miller, Mary Morgan, Suzy Poole, Reta Stott and Katie Miller.

All members participated in the opening ritual led by Regent Kauk. President General’s message was read by June Kice. The National Defense Report was given by Patricia Miller. Patricia gave a report on the Oldest Marine Post in the Country, which is located in Washington DC. The U.S. Marine Corps Barracks dates from 1801. This site was selected by Thomas Jefferson. Marines from the Barracks have fought in all our wars, from the War of 1812 to present. Katie Miller read the Indian Minutes. Katie’s report was on the two types of Code Talking used in World War I. Constitution Minute was given by Verlee Dauma.

The minutes of the Sept. meeting were read.

The treasurer’s report prepared by Kathy Kiddoo was given by June Kice.

Report of Officers: Patricia Miller reported that she is not working on any new applications at this time. She has mailed letters to four ladies who showed interest in becoming members.

Unfinished Business: Our Historical Land Mark project will be planting and taking care of the flowers around the World War I Barnett Statue. The State Regents Visit will be Oct. 27th, 2018. The location of this meeting has been changed to the Christian Church (320 S. Main St.) in Memphis. The time is 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Those invited to attend will include DAR members from Clark Co., Schuyler Co., Adair Co., and Scotland Co. Jauflione Chapter ladies are to bring glasses and drinks. Hope to see you all there. Each Chapter is required to donate a basket to be raffled off at the meeting. Anyone wanting to donate something for this basket can drop off items to June Kice.

New Business: The DAR Good Citizen Award is coming up soon. June Kice has volunteered to take the Good Citizen Award material to the Scotland Co. R-1 High School. The award will be presented at our December meeting. The American History Essay Contest on the 19th Amendment is also a project that has to be taken to the Scotland Co. R-1 School. The essay title is “The Women’s Suffrage Campaign”. Registrar Patricia Miller presented information about the DAR New Members Course. This course can be found on line at the NSDAR member’s only website. Jauflione DAR ladies will be purchasing items for the 10 Veterans living at the Scotland County Care Center as our Christmas project. We will have a list of items needed at the November meeting. The November meeting will be our “Thank You Veterans” appreciation program. Jauflione DAR ladies will furnish cookies and punch for this program. We will be decorating and setting up at 1:30 P.M. This program will be held at the Scotland County Care Center in the Activity Room at 2:00 P.M. Friday. November 2nd. The Veterans of Scotland County and their families are invited to attend.

Meeting was adjourned.

Delicious refreshments were served by Katie Miller, Patricia Miller, and Suzy Poole. Social hour was enjoyed by all.

Rhonda Davis, Recording Secretary.