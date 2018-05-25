Tuesday, May 15th, the Jauflione Chapter DAR members honored veterans living at the Scotland County Care Center and the Residential Care Facility with a Memorial Day Service.

A candle lighting ceremony honoring deceased veterans who had resided at the Care Center was conducted. Those honored were: Richard Allen, Clifford Wilson, Sterling Forrester, Vern Howard, Larry Fulk, and Warren Hocker.

Resident Veterans attending the ceremony were: Johnny Erickson, Charles King, Lloyd Arps, Donald Newcomb, Helen Cary, Charles Alexander, Bob Hatferty, and, Lee Wheeler. Other guest veterans attending were: Emmett Phillips, Oren Erickson, and Patricia Miller. Lee Wheeler, a resident attended wearing a military uniform.

Light refreshments of cookies and punch were served by Jauflione members. Those members were: Jeannie Bissell, Connie Bratton, Angel Chance, Nelda Billups, Maxine Phillips, Linda Larsen, Terry Arnold, Patricia Miller, Rhonda Davis, and June Kice.

Service to Veterans is a DAR objective. Jauflione Chapter is pleased to honor Veterans of our community.