The Jauflione Chapter NSDAR met in regular session on June 7th at the Presbyterian Church hospitality room. The meeting was opened in ritualistic form by Regent Debbie Kauk.

Those present were: Susan Miller, Maxine Phillips, Terry Arnold, June Kice, Reta Stott, Patricia Miller, Connie Bratton, Joann Rood, Debbie Kauk, and Rhonda Davis.

The agenda for this meeting was to tour the local museums. After a brief business meeting the group was off to the Downing House Museum. We were met there by Julie Clapp. Julie and June Kice gave very interesting tours of the many displays in the Downing House. There were many questions for Julie and June as they shared their knowledge of the Downing House.

The group agreed that we could spend all day looking through the many displays, but it was time to move on to the Pheasant Airplane display at Dr. Larry Wiggins’ Museum. We were met there by Ronnie and Peggy Brown. Peggy and Ronnie shared their knowledge of the Pheasant Airplane. We had many questions and Peggy and Ronnie took time to answer each one. While there we also saw the original Court House of Memphis. Again the Brown’s answered our questions.

The group then moved on to Keith’s Café for lunch. It was announced as a reminder that there will not be meetings in July and August.

The next meeting will be September 6th at 5 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Hospitality room. Jauflione Chapter NSDAR gives a big “Thank You” to Julie Clapp, June Kice, and Ronnie and Peggy Brown for sharing their time and information with us.

Submitted by Rhonda Davis