The ladies of the Jauflione Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met in regular session on Friday the 5th of January 2018 at the Presbyterian Church Hospitality Room.

Regent June Kice called the meeting to order in ritualistic form. The roll call, Your Favorite Winter Pass Time, was answered by 10 members, 1 CAR member, and 1 guest. Those attending were: Connie Bratton, Oleva Chance, Rhonda Davis, Debra Kauk, June Kice, Children of the American Revolution member Katie Miller, Patricia Miller, Susan Poole, Joann Rood, Reta Stott, Terry Arnold, and Robbin Sappington. A correction for December attendance is Maxine Phillips.

Reta Stott read the Chaplain’s message.

CAR member, Katie Miller led the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner. Katie also read the Indian Minutes. Her report was on Chief Joseph the leader of the Wal-Iam-wat-kain band of Nez Perce, a Native American tribe of the interior Pacific Northwest region of the United States in the latter half of the 19th century.

Patricia Miller read the President General Message. Regent June Kice gave the Constitution Minute as well as the National Defense message. This message was on Margaret Corbin Day who was the first woman to be awarded a lifelong pension for her military service. The New York State Officer’s Club holds an annual Memorial Service and Luncheon to commemorate Corbin’s heroism and legacy.

Secretary Rhonda Davis read minutes of the December meeting, which were approved as read. Rhonda also gave the Treasurer’s Report, prepared by Treasurer Kathy Kiddoo. Patricia Miller gave the Report of Officers. Patricia is working on new membership for five new members. Patricia reported that DNA can now be used to prove ancestry. Connie Bratton has volunteered to help Patricia with some of the paper work with these new members.

Regent Kice announced that it is time to for the American History Essay – “WWI, Remembering the War to End All Wars”. Anyone interested should contact Regent June Kice.

A nominating committee for the election of new officers was appointed. The committee is: June Kice, Terry Arnold, Connie Bratton, and Rhonda Davis. A meeting date will be announced soon.

The Chapter Master Report is due by February 1st 2018. Regent June Kice and Rhonda Davis will work on this report next week. Anyone interested in helping please contact Regent Kice.

The Program for this month is Women Health Issues, The Benefits of Exercise. Meagan Webber, Scotland County Hospital Physical Therapist, gave a very interesting talk on the Benefits of Exercise. Meagan stated that we should exercise 20 minutes a day, at least four days a week. Megan demonstrated three simple exercises to try.

The meeting was adjourned.

Hostesses, Joann Rood and Connie Bratton served delicious refreshments. Everyone enjoyed the social hour.

As a reminder the February Meeting will be held at the Scotland County RCF meeting room.