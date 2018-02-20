The ladies of the Jauflione Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met in regular session on Friday, February 2, 2018 at the Scotland County RCF Meeting Room.

Regent June Kice called the meeting to order in ritualistic form. The roll call, A Valentine Verse, was answered by 16 members and one CAR member. Those attending were: Pamela Blaine, Connie Bratton, Grace Brown, Oleva Chance, Marlene Cowell, Verlee Dauma, Rhonda Davis, Ann Jutte, Debra Kauk, June Kice, Joan Meyer-Kice, Patricia Miller, Maxine Phillips, Susan Poole, Joan Rood, Treva Wittstock, and CAR member Katie Miller.

Chaplain’s message and prayer was given by Regent Kice.

CAR member, Katie Miller led the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner. Katie also read the Indian Minute. She gave a very interesting report on Sitting Bull.

President General’s message was read by Joan Meyer-Kice.

National Defense was given by Patricia Miller.

Constitution Minute was given by Verlee Dauma.

Secretary Rhonda Davis read the minutes of the January meeting. There was one correction made and the minutes were then approved.

Regent Kice gave the Treasurer’s Report, prepared by Treasurer Kathy Kiddoo.

Report of Officers was given by Registrar Patricia Miller. Patricia was happy to report that after 36 hours of research time she finally found all documentation needed to have paperwork for a prospective member sent in for approval. Patricia is working on documentation for four other prospective members.

Old Business: There are two suggestions for the World War 1 project. The first suggestion is planting flowers around the Barnett Statue Box. The original flowers were dug up and kept from when the statue was moved to town. The second suggestion is cleaning the Veterans Memorial in the court house yard. There was discussion about both projects. During the March meeting we will decide which we want to do and make plans for moving forward with the project. Another project discussed is the Cook Book that the Chapter is putting together. Anyone wanting to submit recipes please send them to Reta Stott. It was mentioned that our new members may want to submit their favorite recipe to Reta.

New Business: There was a report from the nominating committee for election of new officers. There were no nominations from the floor. All current officers have agreed to keep their positions. This does not include the Regent as there is a term limit for this position. The nominee for the Regent position is Debra Kauk. Thru the voting process, Debra will be installed as the new Regent of the Jauflione Chapter NSDAR. The MSSDAR State Conference will be held April 19-22, 2018 at the Kansas City Airport Hotel. Anyone interested in attending should contact Regent Kice. The program for this month, Your Favorite Antique Item was enjoyed by all. The meeting was adjourned.

Hostesses, Joan Meyer-Kice and Treva Wittstock served delicious refreshments. Social hour was enjoyed by all.