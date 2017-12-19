The ladies of the Jauflione Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted their annual Christmas luncheon Dec. 1st at Keith’s Café. There were 12 members present and 5 guests. We were honored to have among the guests Janet Ewing Deaton, President General’s Appointee to Kate Duncan Smith DAR School Board of Trustees.

The roll call of the meeting was your favorite Christmas tradition. The roll call was answered by 11 members and 1 CAR member.

The program was to honor the Scotland Co. R-1 senior student Good Citizen of the 2017-2018 class. This year we were pleased to honor Kyle Aldridge. Kyle’s mother, Jenny Aldridge, preformed the pinning ceremony. Also attending were Kyle’s father, Randal Aldridge, and Mrs. Fulk, high school Guidance Counselor.

A very short business meeting followed. Two motions were presented and approved. We voted to donate $100 to the Veteran’s Wreath fund. We also voted to move the Feb. meeting to the RCF meeting room.

Members brought items to be donated to the Veterans Home in Mexico Mo. These items will be delivered soon.

Regent Kice presented each member with a small gift bag. Those attending were; Terry Arnold, Nelda Billups, Connie Bratton, Oleva Chance, Rhonda Davis, Kathy Kiddoo, Joan Meyer-Kice, Katie Miller, Patricia Miller, Susan Poole, Joann Rood, and Regent June Kice.

The next meeting will be Jan.5th 2018 at the Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m.