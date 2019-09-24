The Jauflione Chapter NSDAR met in regular session on September 6th 2019 at the Presbyterian Church hospitality room. The meeting was opened in ritualistic form by Regent Debbie Kauk. Opening Prayer was given by Chaplian Nelda Billups. Roll call, Name a historic site you have visited in Missouri, was answered by 13 members and one Children of the American Revolution member. Those present were: Terry Arnold, Melissa Behrens, Nelda Billups, Verlee Dauma, Rhonda Davis, Janet Gerth, Ann Jutte, Debra Kauk, June Kice, Dawn Kirkpatrick, Katie Miller, Patricia Miller, Mary Morgan, and Suzy Poole.

The Pledge of Allegiance, American’s Creed, Preamble to the Constitution, and Pledge to the State of Missouri were all led by Regent Kauk.

The National Anthem was led by Katie Miller.

The President General’s Message was given by Regent Kauk.

The National Defense message, “Military working dogs honored with new stamps” was read by Patricia Miller.

The Indian Minute, “The Native American woman’s role in the Woman’s suffrage movement” was read by Katie Miller.

Constitution Minute on “James Madison” was read by Verlee Dauma.

Regent Kauk stated that we will talk about giving the Flag Minute, Conservation Minute, and the Sunshine Minute at the October meeting.

The minutes of the June meeting were approved as read. The treasurer’s report was approved as read.

Regent Kauk announced that there will be a Genealogy workshop held November 9, 2019. More information will be available at the October meeting. November 1st is National Literacy Day. Regent Kauk encouraged all members to read to someone. She suggested the Scotland County Care Center as a good place to do this.

Regent Kauk announced that we will be doing the Mayor’s Proclamation on September 11th at 5:00 at City Hall. June Kice, Connie Bratton, and Rhonda Davis decorated a store front window for the Antique Fair. The window was decorated to the theme of the fair. Reta Stott decorated a window for Constitution Week.

Regent Kauk announced that we still have 92 cookbooks to sell. Bring suggestions for selling these books to the October meeting. It was mentioned that we could talk to Clark County Chapter to see if anyone there might be interested in buying some. Ann Jutte suggested that we could have a table at the December Christmas Bazaar.

Regent Kauk mentioned a project for the year might be raising awareness on flying the Flag. Bring any suggestions on a way to do this to the October meeting. It was suggested that we consider selling Flags as a fund raiser. Patricia gave an update on the guidelines to complete an application.

Our program was given by Nick Nickens. Mr. Nickens gave a very interesting talk/slide show on the St. Louis VA Fisher House. Mr. Nickens introduced us to the Fisher Family and their desire to help Veterans. Zachary Fisher was an American philanthropist and businessman born in the Brooklyn area. Fisher began his involvement with construction in his teen years. He then played a role in the New York real estate community for years while also serving as a major philanthropic benefactor for the men and women in the United States Armed Forces and their families, as well as helping out with numerous other not-for-profit organizations. Fisher was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998. Fisher and his wife Elizabeth founded the Fisher House Foundation, which builds, “homes of comfort” at or near military and Veterans Administration hospitals. These elegant Fisher Houses provide high quality free temporary lodging to the families of veterans and service members who are receiving medical care. There are 84 Fisher Houses across the globe and more are under construction. If you have not heard of these homes please visit at: www.fisherhouseinstl.org.

The meeting was adjourned. Delicious refreshments were served by Janet Gerth and Patricia Miller. Social hour was enjoyed by all.