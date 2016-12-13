Jauflione Chapter DAR held its annual December “Christmas Luncheon” at Keith’s Café with 19 members and 5 guests present. The guests included Pastor Dan and Mrs. Nancy Hite, son Evan Hite, Scotland County R-I Counselor Tina Fulk, and Katie Miller. The roll call was to show your favorite Christmas Decoration. The meeting was called to order by Regent June Kice.

The program for the meeting was to honor the DAR Good Citizen Winner. The DAR Good Citizen Award was created in 1934 and is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities.

The students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. This program is only open to high school seniors and only one student may be honored per year. Once a student is selected as the DAR Good Citizen, the student is then invited to participate in the DAR Scholarship Program.

The Scotland County R-I High School Student Counselor, Tina Fulk, is proud to announce that the faculty has selected Evan Hite as the Jauflione Chapter DAR Good Citizen Award winner for 2016. Evan is the son of Pastor Dan and Mrs. Nancy Hite of Memphis. After graduation Evan plans to attend college in Rolla. Congratulations Evan on winning the Good Citizen Award.

Regent June Kice presented a name for membership. A vote will be taken at the January meeting for this person. There was a vote taken today on a name presented at the November meeting. Registrar Patricia Miller will begin paperwork for Susan Pool of the Bloomfield, Iowa area.

Treasurer Kathy Kiddoo presented a copy of the Treasurer’s report.

The DAR members were to bring items for the Veterans in the Veterans Home in Mexico, MO this month. A big “Thank You” goes out to everyone who donated items for this cause. We will be delivering these items to the Veterans Home in December.

There was a discussion about checking with the Scotland County Care Center and the RCF residents to see if there are any veterans here in our own county which we could collect items for. Rhonda Davis called the Care Center and learned that we have 10 male and one female veterans residing in these facilities. At the January meeting we will discuss doing something for these veterans.

Registrar Patricia Miller asked if any members would like to learn to do some of the computer work involved in registering new members who will be joining the National Society of the DAR. It was decided that Patricia will give a short program at the January meeting.

Rhonda Davis, Secretary