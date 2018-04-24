The Ladies of the Jauflione Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met in regular session April 6, 2018 at the Presbyterian Church Hospitality Room.

Regent June Kice called the meeting to order in ritualistic form. The roll call “A Hobby I Have” was answered by 13 members. Those attending were: Terry Arnold, Oleva Chance, Marlene Cowell, Verlee Dauma, Rhonda Davis, Ann Jutte, Debra Kauk, June Kice, Georganna Madsen, Mary Morgan, Joann Rood, Reta Stott, and Treva Wittstock.

Scripture and Prayer were given by Regent Kice.

Opening Ritual was led by Regent Kice. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, American’s Creed, Preamble to the Constitution, Pledge of Allegiance to the State of Missouri and the National Anthem was said by all members.

The President General’s Message and National Defense was read by Rhonda Davis.

The National Defense message was on Stacey Pearsall’s Veterans Portrait Project at Smithsonian. Stacey served in the United States Air Force as a combat photographer with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron based in Charleston, South Carolina. She traveled all over the world documenting the Air Force mission thru her camera. After her retirement in 2010 Stacey began another mission. She was moved to document, through her photos, veterans of wars past. Stacey was quoted saying, “This has been healing and cathartic for me.” It has been equally healing and cathartic for veterans. Pearsall’s work illustrating the war zone is on display at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. Indian Minute was given by Regent Kice. She read a poem by Luther Standing Bear of the Rosebud Sioux. Constitution Minute was red by Verlee Dauma. Minutes of the March meeting were read by Recording Secretary, Rhonda Davis. Treasurer’s report, prepared by Treasurer Kathy Kiddoo, was given by Regent Kice.

Unfinished business: Jauflione Chapter World War 1 project has been approved. Jauflione Chapter NSDAR will be planting flowers around the World War 1 Barnett Statue. Reta Stott reported that the Jauflione Chapter NSDAR cook book has been sent to the publisher.

New Business: Just a reminder that the May meeting will be an evening meeting starting at 5:00 p.m. There will be a silent auction during this meeting to help fund the President General’s project. Kathy Kiddoo will be setting up the auction. Please remember to bring an item or items for this auction. We will finalize plans for our visit to the Scotland County Care Center to visit the veterans who are there.

The program for this meeting was given by George Koontz. George gave a very interesting talk on the Rotary Club Polio Program. Rotary clubs throughout the country have been helping with the fight to defeat polio since 1985. Thank You George for a very informative program.

Meeting Adjourned.

Delicious refreshments were served by Terry Arnold and Nelda Billups.

Social hour was enjoyed by all.