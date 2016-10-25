Jauflione Chapter, DAR, met in regular session Friday, Oct 7, 2016, at the Presbyterian Church Hospitality Room with Regent June Kice and acting Secretary, for this meeting, Terry Arnold.

The first order of business was a very informative presentation by Daisy Murphy, Scotland County Care Center Administrator. Daisy answered many questions for all present.

The business meeting was then called to order in Ritualistic form by Regent June Kice.

Roll call was answered by 11 members naming a famous American woman.

President General’s Message was read by Regent Kice. National Defense lesson was also given by Regent Kice in the absent of the Chairman, Marlene Cowell. Indian Minute was read by Nelda Billups. There was no Constitution Minute read.

Treasurer’s Report, prepared by Kathy Kiddoo, was given by Rita Stott. Kathy reported that she has received dues from many members. She reported that program books have been given to everyone who has paid their dues.

A discussion of eligibility for DAR membership followed.

Regent Kice reported that the “Thank You Veterans” reception will be held Nov. 4th, 2016, at the Hud Housing Meeting Room. Plans were finalized for the reception. It was decided not to mail invitations this year. Advertising will be by radio and the county paper. Posters will also be displayed in businesses around Memphis.

Regent Kice reported receiving a letter from the N. E. District Director Cheryl Varvil. Ms. Varvil will be planning to visit our Chapter after the first of the year.

New business consisted of voting on the two names presented for membership at the Sept. meeting. The vote was positive for both.

Registrar Patricia Miller will begin working on the documentation for their memberships. Volunteer hours were recorded and will be sent to the State chairperson.

The business meeting was closed.

Delicious refreshments were served by Nelda Billups and Verlee Dauma. Beautiful fall themed decorations were displayed on all tables. Everyone enjoyed a pleasant social hour.

Submitted by Rhonda Davis, Secretary