Funeral services for 78 year-old, Jack Smock, of Farmington, Arkansas, formerly of Scotland County, will be held on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gerth Funeral Service Chapel. Officiant will be the Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial Post #4958 Post Commander Lloyd Erickson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. in the chapel.
Interment with military graveside rites in the Coffey Cemetery, south of Downing, MO, will be conducted by the Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial Post #4958.
Jack Smock passed away Friday, June 29, 2018 at his home in Farmington, Arkansas.
Arrangements are being handled by Gerth Funeral Service of Memphis.
