Janet Eileen Tinning, age 80, went home to be with Jesus on February 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Janet was born March 6, 1938 to Olen and Lucy (Lancaster) Marshall in Monroe, Michigan. She grew up there in the shadow of her parent’s hardware store and airport, and was a 1955 graduate and Valedictorian of Monroe High School. Janet earned her B.A. and B.S. in Mathematics in June of 1959 from Michigan State University, and was the first female graduate of the MSU Honor’s College. While attending college there, Janet met her future husband and love of her life, Fred Tinning, and they were later married on March 9, 1963. Janet taught mathematics and worked for Ford Motor Credit Corporation before deciding to focus on her greatest joy of being a mother. One of the most important and significant dates in Janet’s life was January 24, 1971 when she decided to commit her life to the Lord by asking Him to come into her heart and be her Lord and Savior. This wonderful decision would define her life as she served Him and became a beautiful example of His unconditional love.

Janet was incredibly smart and tutored countless students over the years in all disciplines of mathematics. She loved Michigan State athletics and joined her husband and family at football, basketball, baseball and ockey games but would enjoy attending any and every sport from wrestling to fencing. She was as true and devoted a fan as there was. Janet and Fred started the Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter at MSU and held a weekly Bible Study at their home for many years, allowing them to mentor and disciple hundreds of students seeking to know Christ. Janet was always kind, patient and oh so resourceful, always managing to find a solution to any problem in a precise and efficient manner. And she loved fiercely and fully her Lord, her husband and family, and her friends, in that order.

Janet is survived by her husband of nearly 56 years, Dr. Fred C. Tinning; her daughters Marie (Curtis) Ebeling of Memphis, Missouri; Jean (Michael) Virkus of Rochester, Michigan; and Laura (Wade) Reister of Lansing, Michigan; a friend who is like a son, Gregory (Amy) Bode of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren Christina, Elizabeth, Rachel and Rebekah Duzan and Matthew Ebeling; Benjamin, Jacob and Marlowe Virkus; Alec, Zachary, Maximus and Mason Bode; step-grandchildren Josh, Emily and Andrew Ebeling; Godson Tristan Buckner; sisters Virginia Johnson of Petaluma, California and Arlene (Doug) Turner of Brighton, Michigan; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition, she is survived by so many others who called her “Mom” and “Grammy”, and she loved and enjoyed those relationships as if they were her own children and grandchildren.

Services for Janet were held at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Kirksille, MO. Visitation was held on Friday, March 1 and the funeral service was held on Saturday, March 2 at 11:30 am with a luncheon that followed in the Family Center.

In addition, a Memorial and Worship Service will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 10:00 am at Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Lansing, 3448 Hagadorn Road, Okemos, MI 48864, with a luncheon to follow.

If you wish to make a donation in Janet’s memory, we have chosen two organizations that were very important and meaningful to her.

The Michigan Fellowship of Christian Athletes is something that was dear to her heart. The money will go towards providing scholarships for children who are in need and will enable them to attend an FCA summer athletic camp. At camp they will learn more about their sport, but more importantly they will be nurtured and loved by people who will teach them about a relationship with Christ. It will also support the starting of new FCA huddle groups across the state of Michigan.

The Tinning Endowment is a fund through A.T. Still University (formerly the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine) that will provide money to a scholarship that will help medical students in need of financial support as well as offer funding to continue the A.T. Still Memorial Lecture.

You may send a check to one of the following:

Michigan Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Janet Tinning Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 90053, Grand Rapids, MI 49509-9920

or

ATSU, Tinning Endowment, Development Office, 800 West Jefferson, Kirksville, MI 63501