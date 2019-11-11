James “Jim” Derrick Racey, 51, of Sherwood, AR, passed from this life Monday, November 4, 2019.

He was born Tuesday, April 2, 1968 in Hannibal, Missouri.

Jim was a member of First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville for more than twenty years. He was very active with his church family, devoting many hours of his time to the Youth Group and Praise Team where he played the drums faithfully. For the last few years Jim spent his time visiting and caring for others, especially his dear friend, Alice Goss. He treasured the outdoors, especially hunting trips with his sons and dad. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family at the lake. He was a handyman who could fix anything.

Jim was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend who will be missed by all who were privileged to know him.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Paul and Peggy Racey; grandmother and step-grandfather, Lillian and Wayne Glasgow; great-grandmother, Dorothy Doss; mother-in law, Linda Paulsen fathers-in-law, Gerry Paulsen , Darrell Gay and step-father, Jack Cathcart.

Surviving him are his loving wife, Felicia Racey; sons, Paul and Austin Racey both of Sherwood; mother and brother, Linda and Jeffry Racey of Farmington and father, Steven Racey (Jodie York) of Lancaster, Missouri. Other survivors include aunts, Sally Eggers of Columbia, Missouri, Connie Courtney of Memphis, Missouri, Judy Wilcox of Shelbyville, Missouri, Phyllis (Laddy) Barber and Becky McDaniel of Batesville, Judy Boland of Slidell, Louisiana, Marilyn (Leland) Tippett of Bovey, Minnesota along with numerous loving cousins and a host of brothers and sisters in Christ.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville with Pastor Nathan Kilbourne and Pastor Charles Scott from H.E.L.P Ministries of Mansfield, Texas officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials in Jim’s memory may be made to Jacksonville First United Methodist Church Praise Team or Youth Group. Arrangements by Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home. (501) 982-2136.