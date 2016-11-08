James Horst Martin, 46, of rural Memphis, Missouri, passed away November 5, 2016, from injuries received in an automobile accident.

He was born May 29, 1970, at Monheim, Pennsylvania, to Allen Newswanger and Vera Martin (Horst) Martin.

He attended school through the eighth grade.

On his twenty-third birthday, May 29, 1993, James married Darlene Kay Nolt, at Memphis, Missouri and to this union six children were born.

James was a farmer; raising corn, soy beans, wheat, cattle and pigs.

He was a member of the Indian Creek Mennonite Church in rural Scotland County.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene and six children: Rodney Lee Martin (22), of the home; Brandon Dean Martin (21) and his wife, Jessica, of Rutledge, Missouri; Arlyn James Martin (18), Kaylene Nicole Martin (15), Karla Beth Martin (10), Chad Duane Martin (7), all of the home. Also surviving is his mother and stepfather, Vera and Allen Fox of Memphis; four brothers: Elvin Martin and his wife, Minerva, of Milton, Iowa; Ivan Martin and his wife, Linda, of Memphis; Nelson Martin and his wife, Susan, of Cantril, Iowa; Allen Martin, Jr., and his wife, Kathy, of Rutledge, Missouri; three sisters: Catherine Martin and her husband, Isaac, of Pulaski, Iowa; Edith Martin and her husband, Troy, of Memphis; Dorothy Weiler and her husband, Kenneth, of Edina, Missouri; his father and mother-in-law, Ervin and Arlene Nolt, of Memphis; a brother and sister-in-law, Jay Paul and Lisa Zimmerman, of Cantril, Iowa and six stepbrothers, three stepsisters and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Allen N. Martin in 1981.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at the Hillcrest Mennonite Community Center, Route M, south of Memphis from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2016, at the Hillcrest Mennonite Community Center with Vernon Oberholtzer presiding and burial to follow at Indian Creek Mennonite Cemetery with Wilson Martin officiating. Casket bearers will by Ivan Lamar Martin, Shannon Martin, Wilson Martin, Leallan Martin, Walter Martin and Elvin Martin. Services at Indian Creek Mennonite Church will follow the burial with Luke Fox, Talmon Martin and Leonard Musser officiating.

Memphis Funeral Home is assisting the family.